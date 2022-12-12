New arts Conservatory on track, 2 local arts schools expand | Education

Two Baton Rouge public schools that specialize in the arts are expanding while a third one is opening in the near future, all accompanied by significant construction work.

The arts expansion is part of a larger effort by East Baton Rouge Parish School Supt. Sito Narcisse to capitalize on the Popularity of the arts in schools and add more options in that area, particularly in the upper grades.

Forest Heights Academy of Excellence, at 7447 Sumrall Drive, is adding new classrooms that will enable the elementary school to add middle school grades. The $4 million project is under way and is set to finish by the start of the 2023-24 school year in August. The school has a state-issued letter grade of a B for its academics and currently has about 400 students.

Baton Rouge Center for the Visual Performing Arts, which is similar to Forest Heights, is also planning to expand.

Judith Anderson, a project manager with CSRS/Tillage, which manages most school construction for the Parish school system, said the latest BRCVPA proposal is to expand from three to four the number of sections in grades pre-k to 5, which would expand the school’s enrollment by roughly a quarter from the 450 students who go there now. BRCVPA has an A letter grade.

Anderson said BRCVPA’s expansion plans have not been finalized, noting an earlier proposal to mimic the expansion of Forest Heights and go all the way to eighth-grade.

Any expansion of BRCVPA would be woven into plans to rebuild the school located at 2040 S. Acadian Thruway. Voters in April 2018 agreed to set aside $28.1 million to tear down and rebuild the elementary school — Originally it was known as Walnut Hills Elementary. The rebuilt school is currently on track to be completed by fall 2025.

The third arts school in Baton Rouge is a new one and does not yet have a name.

The new arts Conservatory — dubbed “the Juilliard of Baton Rouge” — would serve as a place where teenagers can cultivate their skills for possible careers in music, film, dance, theater and visual arts. The School Board approved the creation of the new arts conservatory, serving grades 6-12, last November, starting with a sixth-grade cohort and adding more grades over time.

It will be housed at the former home of Broadmoor Middle, at 1225 Sharp Road. The old facility has been in line for $15 million in renovations — also approved by Voters in April 2018 — but the board did not settle on what kind of school would locate in that space until the vote last year on the new arts conservatory. It’s currently on track to be completed by fall 2024, in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The Parish School Board on Thursday will consider votes on items connected to the planned construction projects at BRCVPA and the renovations of the former Broadmoor Middle. The board gave preliminary approval to both items at its Dec. 1 meeting.

For the BRVCPA project, the board is voting on letting school officials start the search for an architect.

For Broadmoor Middle, the school system is asking the board to select a partnership between the Lemoine Company and the Luster Group, both of Baton Rouge, to help renovate the old middle school.

School officials are employing a process new to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system for its most recent projects called CMAR, short for Construction Management At Risk. Both Broadmoor and BRCVPA are making use of CMAR.

Rather than submitting traditional bids, interested construction companies submit “statements of qualifications” laying out why they should manage the work. And rather than working from a finished design, the company selected participates in the latter half of the design process with the Architects well before the start of construction.

In the case of Broadmoor Middle, a six-person selection review committee gave the Lemoine/Luster Group the highest score out of the four contractors that submitted statements.

Long used in the private sector, public projects were only recently allowed to use the CMAR process. Projects under $15 million still need special legislative approval if they are going to use the CMAR process; the Broadmoor Middle project had to do that earlier this year since its construction portion of the cost is less than $15 million.

Anderson with CSRS/Tillage said the $15 million overall budget is tight but she hopes by bringing in the contractor early, the design team can come up with the most effective way to renovate the school. While some parts of the old school, including the gym, are in good shape, the plan is to do a full renovation.

“We’re going into this trying to touch the whole campus,” Anderson said.

She also said the school leaders involved in the project are still settling on the scope of the academic and arts offerings that will be offered at the arts conservatory, with a meeting scheduled for later this month to hash that out. Another decision to be made, she said, is whether to wait until the renovations are finished in 2024 to open the arts Conservatory or whether to open it earlier but in a different location.