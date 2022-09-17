New artists, Studios join Art Leap 2022 – Park Rapids Enterprise

Patty MacHalec, a longtime arts advocate in Wayzata, is forging her own place in the art world as a painter.

She’ll be showing her oils, acrylics and pastels at Necce’s Ristorante during Art Leap 2022, an open studio touring event.

Patty MacHalec Contributed/Patty MacHalec

This year’s Art Leap offers 24 locations in Hubbard and Becker counties, highlighting more than 90 local and regional artists. Sites will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 11 am to 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 25.

Originally from Kansas, that’s where MacHalec met Denese Jokela, owner of Necce’s.

“We grew up together,” MacHalec said. “She’s actually like a sister to me.”

They were college roommates at the University of Kansas, while MacHalec studied graphic design, architecture and art history.

“I’ve always had a passion for art,” she said. “I’ve done corporate art and art appreciation.”

MacHalec was a Volunteer arts Coordinator for 13 years at her children’s school. She fundraised for different arts organizations. She has also represented Minnesota artists, like renowned Mark Balma, who has painted the portraits of several US presidents, Margaret Thatcher and a French president. “I was able to help promote his work and sell many of his pieces,” MacHalec said.

At Jokela’s urging, MacHalec moved to Minnesota.

Emerging artist of giclée prints

MacHalec has been privately painting on her own, inspired by the natural beauty of lakes, clouds and other landscapes, both in Minnesota and around the world.

“I’ve basically lived a life of Lakes and loving the nuances of color and shadow and mood. Every day is different. How can you capture that light and that fog and that rainbow?” she said.

During the pandemic, and with Jokela’s encouragement, MacHalec began to share her artwork. In June 2022, her first public exhibit was held at Necce’s. She sold 15 pieces.

Through Arts District Imageworks (ADI), a fine art Capture and Reproduction studio in Minneapolis, MacHalec has been Transforming her paintings into giclée (pronounced gee-clay) prints.

Giclée is a French term meaning “to spray.” ADI’s large-format inkjet printer uses small spraying devices that can match color and apply archival ink precisely, giving MacHalec a museum-quality, cotton paper print of her original art.

MacHalec then takes the print and uses a new medium, color or movement over the top to create something completely new.

“I’m just having a blast doing that,” she said. “This is a whole new endeavour.”

She has also taken smaller pieces and blown them up to, say, 24-by-24-inches with the same process.

MacHalec is thrilled to return to Park Rapids next week.

Art Leap features four new locations in Park Rapids.

Ruth Ann Brady’s artwork is familiar to those who have seen her paintings in Park Rapids galleries and businesses for many years. She will display her work at Rust 2 Roses.

Wine Not? will host Diane Hane from Walker. Hane creates wind chimes from driftwood, glass, ceramic beads and Noah bells.

Salvage Depot is joining the Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center to share metal work, wood work, printed items, paintings and fiber arts as well as a sculpture garden.

Winona’s Hemp Market Store will display Acrylic and watercolor paintings, posters, cards and apparel as well as Native American appliqué and beadwork.

Cathy Meyer of Nevis and guests will show acrylics, collages with handmade paper, photography, garden art and needle felting.

Bruce Engebretson’s home and collection of historic working looms will be back on the tour, with Ann Zick giving weaving demonstrations and offering hands-on weaving lessons.

The Osage Schoolhouse will not be open for Art Leap. Brenda Mason will be showing her creative fashions at her residence, located at 512 Park Ave. S.

A guide is available to view and download at www.heartlandarts.org. It’s also at the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, Park Rapids Area Library and other locations.

Directions to Chuck Weygand’s Rocky Shores Woodworking are incorrect in the guide. They should read: From Akeley: Turn south on Hwy. 64, 5 blocks then left on 4th Street/County 12 for 5 miles. Destination will be on the right.

Heartland Arts sponsors Art Leap with funding provided, in part, by Itasca-Mantrap’s Operation Round Up and the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association. This activity is also funded by a Region 2 Arts Council Grant through an appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund passed by Minnesota Voters on Nov. 4, 2008.