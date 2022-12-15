New Artists Share Their Creative Talents at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts – World Of Walt

In a little more than two weeks, the holiday season will be ushered out and the Walt Disney World Resort will be gearing up for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T. The festival runs from January 13 through February 20, 2023, and is a global celebration of culinary, visual and performing arts.

This year’s festival will feature many new artists, bringing beautiful artwork filled with color, expression and soul. Here is just a glimpse of some new and returning artists showcasing their works at the festival:

Larissa Marantz is an illustrator, cartoonist and educator who strives to create visually alluring images and enjoys teaching students of various ages how to do the same.

Yesenia Moises is an Afro-Latina children’s book Illustrator and toy designer who proudly portrays people of diverse backgrounds playing leading roles in Fantasy adventures.

The work of Ryan Riller, an Animator and illustrator, is Featured in Disney Junior’s “Whisker Haven Tales.”

Joe Ledbetter is known for his Distinctive style in painting and vinyl toy design. He has created a Spectacular cast of Creatures used to anthropomorphize the human condition.

Visual art will come to life with prints, canvases and books by Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, the faces behind CreativeSoul Photography. The husband-and-wife team aims to empower children of color by highlighting their beauty and uniqueness. Going beyond snapshots, they create thought-provoking art showcasing kids across the African Diaspora.

More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will take part in the festival. Returning guest favorites include: Dylan Bonner, Fenway Fan, Jerrod Maruyama and Ashley Taylor. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the much-anticipated return of House of Blues and Promenade Fine Arts (previously called Wyland Galleries).

Figment-inspired festival Merchandise

Our friend Figment will be front and center with some exclusive festival merchandise, perfect for the entire family. Here is just a sample of the Figment-inspired collection.

We are happy to report that the popular DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series will return to the Festival of the Arts, offering three shows each evening headlined by Broadway stars. Musical performances from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions will be presented and can be paired with dining packages.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is included with valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same date.

Excited about the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts?