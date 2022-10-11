New Art The Seeking Place Opens October 18 in Riverfront Park

Parks & Recreation: 311 or 509.755.2489

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9:23 am

SPOKANE – Spokane’s Riverfront Park is set to unveil its newest piece of public art next week.

The Seeking Place, by local artist Sarah Thompson Moore, will officially open on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

Scheduled to speak are Mayor Nadine Woodward, artist Sarah Thompson Moore, Park Board President Jennifer Ogden, and Spokane Arts Executive Director Melissa Huggins. Light refreshments will be served.

A media preview is available that morning, from 5 – 7 am with the lights on and interview opportunities. If interested, please contact us in advance.

The Seeking Place is located near the Pavilion, in a grass area known as the Central Green just north of the orange bridge.

About The Seeking Place

The Seeking Place is made of perforated anodized aluminum panels, with inspiration drawn from our region’s basalt outcroppings and their layers. The panel perforations cast unique light and shadow that change throughout the day, and LED lights mounted along the top cast light downward and create a glow in the evening while also keeping it well lit at night. The ribbon cutting ceremony is timed to highlight the piece near sunset. An ADA pathway leads you to and through the piece.

Installation began in August, as is completed on schedule. The art piece is funded by the Riverfront Park redevelopment bond, with a contribution from Spokane Rotary 21 towards the basalt rocks on the interior of the sculpture.

About Spokane Arts

Spokane Arts is a 501c3 non-profit organization that partners with public and private entities to promote arts and culture in Spokane. Spokane Arts does so through grant making, arts advocacy, professional development for artists, and through our wide-ranging programming across arts disciplines, which includes management of public artwork, murals, the poet laureate program, the Chase Gallery, and more.

About City of Spokane Parks & Recreation

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation stewards nearly 120 properties across 4,000 Acres of park land, including manicured parks, natural lands, Aquatic centers, golf courses, sports complexes, and an arboretum. We also offer hundreds of Recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities to improve the health and quality of life for our community. Enjoy all your city has to offer by visiting spokaneparks.org. Follow us @SpokaneParks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

