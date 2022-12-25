New Art Gallery “B” Dry Goods Opens

“B” Dry Goods has officially opened in Crown Heights, reports FAD Magazine. The gallery offers Brooklynites an unmatched mix of art, design, rare books, music and ephemera.

Founded by Gabriel Boyers, “B” Dry Goods displays and sells both historical and contemporary art to the primary and secondary art markets of the Crown Heights community. However, the gallery space is not Boyer’s first endeavour. He is best known for Schubertiade Music & Arts, one of the country’s most widely recognized and respected Dealers of rare books and manuscripts.

“B” Dry Goods strives to generate a fertile dialogue between contemporary works of all genres and artistic visions of earlier periods,” reads their website.

“The gallery is devoted to exhibiting original, profound and significant works of art and cultural artifacts, seeking out artists who embrace a diverse, multi-cultural or world perspective to their work and whose seriousness of mission is matched by their Mastery of form and craft , making art that moves and transforms us.”

The exhibition space draws inspiration from the business owned and operated by Boyers’ great-grandfather Meyer Bussell (“B”) at the corner of St. John’s Place and Troy Avenue. The opening of “B” Dry Goods on Franklin Ave represents the 4th generation of the family operating in the surrounding community.

The gallery space opened its first night with the exhibition “The Masks We Wear,” a collection of works that interrogate the idea of ​​a mask. The show includes contemporary works by several artists including Doug Henders, Lavaughan Jenkins, Patrice Yourdon, Ryan Wilde, Jayson Edward Carter, Lowell Boyers and others. The selection of masks is wide-ranging leaving much to be anticipated.

‘The Masks We Wear’ closes on January 22nd, 2023. For more information, click here.