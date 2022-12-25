New Art Gallery “B” Dry Goods Opens

“B” Dry Goods has officially opened in Crown Heights, reports FAD Magazine. The gallery offers Brooklynites an unmatched mix of art, design, rare books, music and ephemera.

Founded by Gabriel Boyers, “B” Dry Goods displays and sells both historical and contemporary art to the primary and secondary art markets of the Crown Heights community. However, the gallery space is not Boyer’s first endeavour. He is best known for Schubertiade Music & Arts, one of the country’s most widely recognized and respected Dealers of rare books and manuscripts.

“B” Dry Goods strives to generate a fertile dialogue between contemporary works of all genres and artistic visions of earlier periods,” reads their website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button