New Art Exhibition Opening at Sheridan College – Sheridan Media





Visual Artist Emily Moores’ installation of “Enchantment” opens Thursday, December 8 at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery inside the Whitney Center for Arts at Sheridan College. On Thursday at 4 pm. Moores will talk about her creative process on Thursday at 4 pm, followed by a reception at 5 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Moores weaves together a combination of large-scale sheets of paper and highly textured hand-cut fabric to explore tactility, and its ability to immaterially communicate feeling. The artist uses the playful movement of the body to increase energy, release positive endorphins, and improve memory. Through her work, she transforms a space into a Whimsical and Immersive environment using colorful patterns, textures, and ornamentation, according to Moores’ official website.

Moores is a visual artist living and working in Cincinnati, Ohio. She earned her BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art in 2008 and her MFA from the University of Cincinnati in 2014. Moores was selected as one of the Women to Watch 2020 by the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery in Collaboration with the Ohio Advisory Group of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Moores also received the Ohio Cultural Arts Individual Artist Award, the Summerfair Individual Artist Grant, and the ArtPrize Seed Grant.

