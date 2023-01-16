New art association may be a Unifying force

Please Support Local Advertisers

by Dan Mac Alpine

IPSWICH — The town may soon have a new arts group: the Ipswich Art Association.

The association has an exhibit at Zumis’s on Market Street that will be up through January 29, and organizers plan a meeting to gain members on February 26 at 2 pm at the EBSCO Hall on Peatfield Street.

“We will be a Unifying group. We can be a conduit for collaboration for individuals and organizations,” said Kristina Brendel, an association director.

Brendel said the association would be open to all artists, visual and performing, and said the Orchestra on the Hill, a Classical music Philharmonic that Ipswich Trumpeter Tom Palance heads, would be more than welcome to join.

“We really hope the Orchestra on the Hill will be a member,” Brendel said.

The current show at Zumi’s demonstrates just how eclectic the association plans to be. The show features two- and three-dimensional works, representational and abstract painters and photographers, and includes work from sculptor Michael Updike, who now lives in nearby Newbury and plans to be a member.

Brendel said the new association would be “less competitive” than similar (but more established) art associations in Gloucester and Newburyport, which tend to jury-in new artists.

Brendel touted the economic benefits an Ipswich art association would bring to the town and to the area as a whole.

“The arts is one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy. It’s clean. It employs people,” said Brendel.