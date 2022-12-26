New AP men’s basketball Top 25 drops: there’s some ACC movement in the poll
The AP poll stops for no holidays.
The Boxing Day Top 25 is out, with few changes from a week ago. Purdue is still No. 1. Connecticut still lurks on most ballots (mine excluded). A couple teams dropped out (sorry, Arizona State) and a few made their way back onto the ballot.
As for the ACC, the conference has four teams in the Top 25, which is much better than last season, when ACC teams other than Duke only occasionally appeared in the poll.
Here’s the latest AP men’s basketball Top 25, followed by my ballot.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record Points Previous week
1. Purdue (40)12-0 1478 1
2. UConn (20) 13-0 1459 2
3. Houston 12-1 1351 3
4. Kansas 11-1 1299 4
5. Arizona 12-1 1274 5
6. Texas 10-1 1144 7
7. Tennessee 10-2 1068 8
8. Alabama 10-2 1067 9
9. Arkansas 11-1 1017 10
10. Gonzaga 10-3 940 11
11. UCLA 11-2,906 13
12. Baylor 9-2,888 12
13. Virginia 8-2,861 6
14. Miami 12-1,658 22
15. Wisconsin 9-2,570 17
16. Indiana 10-3,513 18
17. Duke 10-3,500 14
18. TCU 10-1,480 20
19. Kentucky 8-3 439 19
20. Auburn 10-2 237 23
21. Mississippi St. 11-1 215 15th
22. New Mexico 12-0 147 –
22. Xavier 10-3 147 –
24. West Virginia 10-2,126 –
25. North Carolina 9-4 112 –
Others receiving votes: Coll of Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio St. 59, Missouri 57, Virginia Tech 57, San Diego St. 39, Iowa St. 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan St. .7, Providence 6, Kansas St 5, Southern Cal 4, San Francisco 1.
UConn remains No. 1 on my ballot, Mostly because the Huskies are good on both sides of the ball and are beating opponents by double-digits every time they play. (Yes, you read that right.)
Miami made a dramatic leap on my ballot after its win over Virginia. I’m not sure how good either of those ACC teams are — Miami’s non-conference schedule has been weak and Virginia lost by two on the road to the Hurricanes. But time will tell about both. Miami is 12-1.
Here’s the ballot I turned in late last night:
1) UConn
2) Houston
3) Purdue
4) Kansas
5) Arizona
6) UCLA
7) Tennessee
8) Baylor
9) Gonzaga
10) Alabama
11) Texas
12) Arkansas
13) Kentucky
14) Miami
15) Virginia
16) Wisconsin
17) Duke
18) Indiana
19) North Carolina
20) Xavier
21) Maryland
22) Virginia Tech
23) Mississippi State
24) New Mexico
25) Ohio State
