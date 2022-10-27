New Albany girls golf falls short of fifth straight state title

The mood as New Albany girls Golfers finished their final rounds in the Division I state tournament Oct. 22 at Ohio State’s Gray Course was palpably not as upbeat as the previous four years.

Although nothing was yet official, the Eagles saw firsthand during their second-round pairing with Centerville and Dublin Jerome that their four-year reign as state Champions had come to an end.

“When we got around the turn, we just lost momentum and were never able to get it back. Nobody ever got a spark. It was flat for some reason,” said New Albany Coach Rich Ritter, whose team was tied with Centerville after the first round and led for the first several holes the next day. “We didn’t make birdies at No. 8. Ultimately, the par-3s did us in.

“That’s the meat of this golf course anyway, and we just didn’t play them very well. We just didn’t play as well as we’re capable of playing.”

New Albany's Mia Hammond is embraced by teammates after finishing her final round at the Division I state tournament Oct. 22. Hammond tied for fourth and the Eagles finished third after winning the previous four championships.

Freshman Mia Hammond’s two-day total of 6-over par 146 — 74 in the first round and 72 in the second — tied her for fourth and led New Albany to a team score of 621, third behind Centerville (613) and Jerome (614 ).

Junior Emerson Purcell tied for eighth with a 151, followed by sophomore Ceci Coccia (161) and senior Anna Coccia (163). Freshman Elle Furrow finished with a 171.

