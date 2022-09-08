New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County.

It’s for USC Aiken Golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf.

The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’

“It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair.

He is one of “the three amigos.” McNair created this with his friends.

“Three old guys built this, not a team of construction, not a golf course construction company, but three old guys built this,” he said.

McNair says they were working almost every day last year designing, clearing, grading, and building. It used to be a mine in the ’50s, and some of its remnants are still here.

“What’s so unique about the Chalkmine is we kept everything on the course very very natural,” said McNair.

He says they kept many of the elevation changes and native plants intact. For McNair, building a course like this, on land like this, is a dream come true.

“A bucket list chance for us to take a raw piece of property and turn it into, design it, build it, and turn it into a facility,” he said.

A facility that will be used for years to come.

“This will be here for decades, and I’m sure decades after we’re gone too, so it’s a Legacy to leave behind,” he said.

McNair says it’s not open to the public, but donors can play.

