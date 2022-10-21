New Adventures Lie Ahead for Women’s Basketball As It Enters CAA

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T Women’s basketball program’s Adventures through two different Division I conferences in two years had ebbs and flows.

The Aggies won their 10th Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular-season Championship and their fifth MEAC tournament during their final season in the league in 2020-2021 seasons. However, they entered the Big South Conference in 2021-22 and were besieged by COVID-19, forcing them to postpone numerous games and play multiple games in a short period.

A&T finished 14-15 overall and 11-7 in the league during its first and only Big South season before losing 68-59 in the conference tournament quarterfinals to UNC Asheville. Who knows what new challenges will arise in 2022-23 as the Aggies enter their newest league – the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

“I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge,” head Coach Tarrell Robinson said is transitioning to a new conference this season. “Basketball is not the challenge. You play a little bit of everybody and some CAA schools prior. The biggest thing that happens now is probably more so the planning and the travel and making sure that these young women can be in class.

We’re absolutely excited about it and planning on staking our claim in this conference.”

The CAA will be familiar to Robinson. He served as an Assistant Coach at VCU from 2009-12, the final three seasons for VCU in the CAA, before transitioning to the Atlantic 10.

“Obviously, returning to a league that I’m familiar with,” I’m excited about that,” said Robinson. “It’s a little different, but in terms of the opportunity to be in it, I know the expectations. I think we’re going to do well in our first year.”

The CAA held its Zoom Women’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday and released its preseason predictions, with the Aggies predicted to finish ninth out of 13 teams with 58 points. Robinson said he would use the preseason prediction as motivation.

A&T Returns seven players from last season, including Graduate center Jazmin Harris , who is entering her second season in East Greensboro. CAA coaches voted Harris preseason second-team all-conference after she averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Harris had an opportunity to return for an extra season due to COVID. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for players during the 2019-20 spring and 2020-21 fall and winter seasons.

“This young lady came back for a COVID year, so we were celebrating that,” Robinson said. “We hope that Entering the CAA; she is focused because she wants to play professionally, and obviously, she wants to leave as a champion.”

The Aggies also welcome eight newcomers, including five transfers. The Aggies begin conference play by hosting nearby Elon on Dec. 30 in Corbett Sports Center before traveling for the next three games. So after concluding their time in the MEAC with a championship. And after having some success in the Big South, what does the future hold for A&T?

“Hopefully, we’re able to celebrate a CAA conference tournament Championship and then get an NCAA berth.”