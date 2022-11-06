New actors, same story ending as the Hokies fall to Georgia Tech, 28-27

Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry has been preaching the need to play complimentary football throughout his first season at the helm in Blacksburg.

On Saturday, the Hokies finally played competitive football in all three facets of the game, recording touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams but still found themselves in a dog fight against an ACC opponent and watched as another double-digit lead disappeared in the closing moments.

True freshman Tucker Hollowaywho worked a punt return for the first time just over one week ago, showed big play ability with 188 return yards, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown, setting a single-game school record. The previous record (164) was set by Antonio Freeman in 1994.

Keli Lawsona redshirt freshman that spent his first season in Blacksburg as a wide receiver, returned an interception for a touchdown while Keshawn King and Grant Wells each added touchdowns on the ground.

Despite finding the end zone on each side of the ball, Virginia Tech saw an 11-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 28-27, Virginia Tech was once again stonewalled by their own doing when Wells fumbled a quarterback scramble late in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, Virginia Tech is officially out of Bowl game consideration.

Georgia Tech found the scoreboard first as running back Dontae Smith zigged, zagged, and bullied his way into the end zone from 29-yards out to give the Yellow Jackets an early 7-0 lead Midway through the first quarter.

In an attempt to answer, Virginia Tech orchestrated a 5-play, 53-yard drive that approached the Georgia Tech red zone but a fumble by quarterback Grant Wells turned the ball over to the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets capitalized on the turnover with a 43-yard completion to EJ Jenkins, putting Georgia Tech inside the Virginia Tech 5-yard line. After a defensive stand by the Hokies defense, Georgia Tech connected on a 19-yard field goal attempt to extend its lead to 10-0.

In the second quarter, Wells connected with Kaleb Smith for a 24-yard pickup down to the Georgia Tech 3-yard line after forcing a punt from the Yellow Jackets’ end zone. The Hokies were rewarded on the next play with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Wells.

After forcing another Georgia Tech punt, Virginia Tech found some success running the football. After a 15-yard rush by Wells, Chance Black helped navigate Virginia Tech to the Georgia Tech 15-yard line. Wells connected with Connor Blumrick for a 14-yard gain to set up a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Keshawn King found his way into the end zone to give Virginia Tech its first lead of the game. The extra point attempt was blocked.

The one-yard rushing touchdown was King’s third of the season.

With 1:10 remaining in the half, Virginia Tech’s defense forced another Georgia Tech punt that was fielded at the Hokies 10-yard line. After shooting up the middle, Holloway burst to the right side of the field and outran the entire Georgia Tech team for a 90-yard touchdown.

The touchdown was the first of Holloway’s career and the first punt return touchdown of the season for the Hokies.

A fourth down conversion by Georgia Tech allowed the Yellow Jackets an opportunity to cut into the Hokies lead just before the half. A pass interference penalty on Amani Chatman advanced the ball to the Virginia Tech 10-yard line with 0:09 remaining in the half.

With 0:04 on the clock, Georgia Tech attempted a 27-yard field goal attempt and cut the Hokies lead down to 20-13 as the half ended.

A three-and-out to start the second half stalled Virginia Tech’s offense while Georgia Tech was able to take advantage of the slow start and march deep into Virginia Tech territory. A third-and-two stonewall by Alan Tisdale and Chamarri Conner forced Georgia Tech to attempt another chipshot field goal attempt.

The 22-yard field goal attempt was good.

After pinning Georgia Tech deep in their own territory, linebacker Keli Lawson batted the ball at the line of scrimmage, intercepted the pass and returned it six yard for a touchdown. It was Lawson’s first interception of his career after switching from wide receiver to linebacker.

To open the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech attempted a 40-yard field goal but could not convert. Georgia Tech, inside its own 35-yard line, attempted a QB sneak on fourth-and-one and was unable to pick up the first down, turning the ball back over to Wells and the Virginia Tech offense at the Yellow Jacket 32-yard line.

After navigating to the Georgia Tech 10-yard line, King fumbled on an inside run and it was recovered by Georgia Tech, swinging the momentum in the Yellow Jackets’ favor. A 56-yard pass play, and a controversial stepping out of bounds call, allowed Georgia Tech to trim the Virginia Tech lead. After a missed two-point conversion, Virginia Tech’s lead was 27-22.

A Wells interception turned the ball back over to Georgia Tech at their own 27-yard line. Aided by a pass interference penalty on Chatman and Converting a third-and-19, Georgia Tech once again found themselves inside the Virginia Tech red zone. Quarterback Zach Pryor rushed his way into the end zone from 9-yards out to give the Yellow Jackets a 28-27 lead.

The two-point try was no good.

A no-call on what looked to be pass interference on Georgia Tech, followed by a false start on Jesse Hanson and a sack on Wells, forced the Hokies to punt with just over 2:00 remaining in the contest.

Virginia Tech was able to get the ball back with 0:57 remaining in the contest, but a fumble by Wells thwarted any chance of a game-winning drive.