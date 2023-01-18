New 1st-round projections after wild-card round

The first round of the NFL Playoffs is in the rearview mirror, which means we have five more slots locked in atop the 2023 NFL draft order.

That means it’s time for a new round of projections for the early going of this year’s draft, as a handful of teams have changed their spot significantly based on last weekend’s postseason action.

Here’s an updated look at how the first round could shake out, using the latest updated order following wild-card weekend:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama © Utah St Alabama Football

2. Houston Texans Bryce Young | QB | Alabama © (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

3. Arizona Cardinals Jalen Carter | DL | Georgia © Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

4. Indianapolis Colts CJ Stroud | QB | Ohio State © (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) Tyree Wilson | EDGE | Texas Tech © (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR) Bryan Bresee | DL | Clemson © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

7. Las Vegas Raiders Will Levis | QB | Kentucky © Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson © (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

9. Carolina Panthers Anthony Richardson | QB | Florida © (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Joey Porter Jr. | CB | Penn State © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tennessee Titans Paris Johnson Jr. | OT | Ohio State © (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

13. New York Jets Peter Skoronski | OT | Northwestern © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

14. New England Patriots Trenton Simpson | LB | Clemson © (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

15. Green Bay Packers Michael Mayer | YOU | Notre Dame © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

16. Washington Commanders Cam Smith | CB | South Carolina © (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

18. Detroit Lions Brian Branch | DB | Alabama © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon © (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

20. Seattle Seahawks Clark Phillips III | CB | Utah © (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

21. Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Addison | WR | USC © (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

22. Baltimore Ravens Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas © (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

23. Minnesota Vikings Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State

24. Jacksonville Jaguars Kelee Ringo | CB | Georgia © (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

25. New York Giants Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee © Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

26. Dallas Cowboys © (AP Photo/LM Otero)

27. Cincinnati Bengals Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois © (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

28. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA) O’Cyrus Torrence | OL | Florida © (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

29. Buffalo Bills © (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

30. Kansas City Chiefs Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee © Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports