New 1st-round projections after wild-card round
The first round of the NFL Playoffs is in the rearview mirror, which means we have five more slots locked in atop the 2023 NFL draft order.
That means it’s time for a new round of projections for the early going of this year’s draft, as a handful of teams have changed their spot significantly based on last weekend’s postseason action.
Here’s an updated look at how the first round could shake out, using the latest updated order following wild-card weekend:
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Cincinnati Bengals
28. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
29. Buffalo Bills
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Philadelphia Eagles
