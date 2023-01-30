New 1st-round projections after conference title games

The Super Bowl LVII Matchup is set, but if you’re not a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, chances are you’re probably more interested in the 2023 NFL draft at this point.

We’ve got 29 of the 31 first-round slots locked in after Sunday’s conference title games, and while the Eagles and Chiefs prepare to battle for the Lombardi Trophy, the predraft process is in full swing. Senior Bowl week is upon us, and the NFL Scouting Combine won’t be far behind.

All that considered, here’s an updated look at how the first round of this year’s draft could shake out:

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR) Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

11. Tennessee Titans Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. New York Jets Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

17. Pittsburgh Steelers Georgia OT Broderick Jones

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens Boston College WR Zay Flowers

23. Minnesota Vikings South Carolina CB Cam Smith

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

26. Dallas Cowboys Utah CB Clark Phillips III

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA) Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

30. Kansas City Chiefs Ohio State OT Dawand Jones