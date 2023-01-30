New 1st-round projections after conference title games
The Super Bowl LVII Matchup is set, but if you’re not a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, chances are you’re probably more interested in the 2023 NFL draft at this point.
We’ve got 29 of the 31 first-round slots locked in after Sunday’s conference title games, and while the Eagles and Chiefs prepare to battle for the Lombardi Trophy, the predraft process is in full swing. Senior Bowl week is upon us, and the NFL Scouting Combine won’t be far behind.
All that considered, here’s an updated look at how the first round of this year’s draft could shake out:
NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Philadelphia Eagles
