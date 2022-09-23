Nevins’ Tally Helps Women’s Soccer Earn A 1-1 Tie With UMass

Next Game: at Rhode Island 9/25/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Rhode Island History

Saint Joseph’s Natalie Nevins’ penalty kick conversion in the 63rd minute helped the Hawks’ Women’s soccer team earn a 1-1 tie with UMass on Thursday evening at Sweeney Field.

How It Happened

• After a scoreless first half, Massachusetts’ Lauren Bonavita broke the draw with a tally from inside the box at 52:15.

• Saint Joseph’s answered back just over 10 minutes later as the Minutewomen were whistled for a foul inside their own box.

• Nevins calmly took the penalty kick and deposited the ball into the left side of the goal to even the match at 1-1 at 62:25.

Inside The Boxscore

• In goal, Katie Cappelletti made a game-high three saves for the Hawks.

• Nevins’ goal was her team-leading third of the season.

• Jiselle Daniels led the Hawks with two shots.

Up Next

The Hawks return to the road as they travel to Rhode Island for a 1 pm match with the Rams this Sunday.

Follow the Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team on Instagram and Twitter and like the Hawks on Facebook.