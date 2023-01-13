Never write for fans, write for yourself, Jeffrey Archer tells youngsters

Jeffrey Archer knows how to keep his Readers or audience engrossed even from another continent. The best selling author of books like Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, Cain and Abeland the latest Next in Linemade the rather young audience laugh their Guts out in a live video interaction with Meena T. Pillai.

He was to speak on ‘The Essence of a thick plot’ at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode on Friday, and the Anchor as well as a few members of the audience took out all the weapons in their Arsenal to get the secret out of him. “I can’t tell you that even if you cut my throat” was the author’s answer.

When asked about maintaining the balance between fact and fiction in his work Next in Line based on the life of Princess Diana, Mr. Archer said he wanted the Readers to keep guessing in each scene whether it was a fact or something the author had made up.

Writer Jeffrey Archer

He said a good author needed to be well-educated and well-read and advised aspiring writers not to show their works to anyone unless they themselves were satisfied with the draft. “Never write for the fans. Write for yourself,” they said. He also advised them not to get disappointed when publishers rejected their works. “Fifteen Publishers turned down my first work. Then the sixteenth one sold millions of copies,” he said. Explaining the intense research he undertook, he urged writers to write only on what they knew, to be on safe ground.

Mr. Archer said he was much influenced by the writings of RK Narayanan and appreciated Indians for their aspirational drive.