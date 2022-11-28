“Never Felt So Short”: NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Once Left 6′ 4 Michael Phelps Embarrassed at ESPY Awards Ceremony

Former American swimming legend Michael Phelps is renowned in history books for being the most decorated Olympian ever, with 28 medals. The athlete stands tall at 6 ft 4″. And yet, the Baltimore Bullet felt short when he once met a former professional basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal.

In his book ‘Beneath The Surface’, Phelps recalled the time he had the chance to meet ‘the Big Diesel’. He shared the experience with his readers, reflecting on what it felt like to stand next to the 7ft basketballer.

Michael Phelps once stood next to Shaquille O’Neal

The retired swimmer once met the basketballer, famous for being one of the greatest players the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers ever acquired. Once, in an ESPY award ceremony, Michael Phelps met O’Neal.

“In the meantime, I was fortunate enough to win an ESPY Award for Best Male Olympic Performance,” Phelps wrote in his book. “I love going to the ESPYs, even if only to mingle,” they added. “One year I met Shaquille O’Neal at the ESPYs and I have never felt so short in my life. It’s been a long time since I stood next to someone nearly a foot taller.” said the swimmer.

Since 2009, the Greatest US Male Olympian ESPY Award has been given annually to the athlete or team representing the United States Olympic Committee in a sport that is assessed to be the best internationally. Phelps secured the winning position for 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Shaquille O’Neal challenged Phelps to a swimming contest

The Retired pro-basketball player once had the chance to race against the swimming legend. O’Neal had challenged Phelps in a friendly swimming contest for his reality TV show called Shaq Vs. Aired by the ABC network, the series witnessed Shaq taking on various athletes from different sports. The finale of the 5-episode long first season saw the NBA star compete against Michael Phelps in a series of 3 races.

The first race was a freestyle event where Shaq swam 25 yards in 23.14 seconds as compared to Phelps’ 50-yard time of 24.03. The second was a relay race where Phelps evened out the score with a 2-second lead on O’Neal. The deciding race had Phelps cover 75 yards as compared to O’Neal’s 50. Although, the difference hardly mattered as Phelps managed to live up to his name of ‘the Flying fish’ to win the contest, clocking in at 38.59 against Shaq’s 38.76.

