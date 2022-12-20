“Never Compare American Handball to Football” – Massive 3.9 Billion Difference Between FIFA World Cup and NFL Sends Fans Into Meltdown

After a month of action and breaking the hearts of 31 fan bases, the world cup ended in a grand ceremony Crowning the king. After a day of celebration, Twitter is back to what it does best. We can always see the fan bases exchanging words on the platform, whether it’s Messi vs Ronaldo, Curry vs LeBron, or football vs soccer. Twitter always has a heated debate going on. And the recent one came right after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.

NFL and FIFA are two big organizations with vast fan bases and time and again the two groups can be seen arguing all over the internet. Soccer fans celebrated their biggest festival on Sunday as Argentina picked up the Trophy and immortalized Lionel Messi in the game’s history.

I believe that Messi was going to be remembered as one of the finest soccer players, regardless. But for some more passionate fans, the debate for the best player is finally over. According to reports, the Finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 broke the record for most searches on google. That record is enough to show the hype around this match.

NFL vs FIFA on Twitter

Fans went spiraling after knowing that the total viewership of the FIFA WC was an unimaginable number. As per reports, that number lies somewhere around 4 billion. Yes! That is not a typo, it is 4 with nine zeros. After knowing that the Google traffic during the Finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 broke all the records of 25 years, this number doesn’t seem that farfetched.

As the great Sir Alex Ferguson once said, “Football, Bloody hell!“, this tournament proved that it might just be the biggest sport in the world. Twitter being Twitter, took the reports of record-breaking viewership and just fired shots at American football fans. A soccer fan page posted a comparison between the viewership of both tournaments. Here is how fans reacted to it,

NFL can win on various aspects

While it looks like soccer is utterly destroying NFL on viewership, we should also consider that NFL is just limited to the USA, mostly. Many fans rightly pointed out that the world cup had teams from 32 different nations while the NFL mostly grabs viewers from the USA itself. However, the NFL can win over FIFA and other soccer leagues in one aspect.

While according to Businesstoday’s report, FIFA generated a total of 7.5 Billion USD from the tournament in Qatar, NFL’S revenue in 2022 can make them cry. According to Forbes NFL generated an eye-watering 18 Billion USD this year. That is more than double what FIFA made.

The debate will never be over. People have their preferences, some will like football, some will like soccer and we don't know why but, few will like Curling.