Nevada Women’s basketball collects first exhibition win of season | Sports

RENO, Nev. – Nevada Women’s basketball defeated Fresno Pacific 76-50 at the Lawlor Events Center on Friday afternoon in the team’s first exhibition game of the season.

The Pack have now won four consecutive exhibition games, defeating Fresno Pacific for the second consecutive year.

Ending the first quarter on a 7-0 scoring run, the Pack continued to turn up the offensive tempo in the second quarter. Baskets from juniors Tiffany Siu and Graduate student Megan Ormiston allowed Nevada to stretch its lead by 14 going into the locker room.

Nevada continued to put their foot on the Offensive gas pedal in the third quarter, with junior Alyssa Jimenez scoring a pair of baskets to put the Pack ahead by 18. Holding the Fresno Pacific offense in the third quarter, a pair of free throws gave Nevada a 21-point lead with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

Fresno Pacific looked to make up the deficit in the final 10 minutes, scoring two quick layups to open the fourth quarter. Nevada’s offense, however, dialed up a notch with a 3-pointer from the junior Lexie Givens and a driving layup from junior Victoria Davis .

Following a pair of free throws, junior Gabby Rones knocked down a 3-pointer with one minute to play that allowed the Pack to take a 26-point lead.

Nevada wraps up the exhibition portion of the season on Sunday, Oct. 30 against Sonoma State at the Lawlor Events Center at 1 pm General admission tickets are just $5.

