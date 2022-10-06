Nevada vs. Colorado State prediction, odds, spread: 2022 Week 6 college football picks, bets by proven model

Teams looking to get back into the win column Clash when the Colorado State Rams meet the Nevada Wolf Pack in a Mountain West Conference Matchup on Friday. The Rams (0-4), who have lost 10 in a row dating back to last season, will look to open conference play on a high note after dropping a 41-10 decision to Sacramento State in Week 4. The Wolf Pack (2 -3, 0-1) have dropped three in a row after starting the season 2-0. Two weeks ago, Nevada fell in its conference opener 48-20 at Air Force, before having its bye last week. Colorado State leads the all-time series 12-5, including a 4-3 edge in games played at Nevada.

Kickoff from Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., is set for 10:30 pm ET. The Wolf Pack are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 44. Before making any Colorado State vs. Nevada picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Colorado State vs. Nevada spread: Nevada -3.5

Colorado State vs. Nevada over/under: 44 points

Colorado State vs. Nevada money line: Colorado State +143, Nevada -170

CSU: The under is 4-0 in the Rams’ last four games overall

NEV: The Wolfpack are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven October games

Why Nevada can cover

Although fifth-year senior Nate Cox and redshirt sophomore Shane Illingworth have split time at quarterback, both have produced decent numbers this fall. Cox, who played against Air Force and completed 60% of his passes for 130 yards, has thrown for 502 yards and two touchdowns on the season with zero interceptions and a rating of 117. He is also mobile, rushing 33 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Illingworth has been effective in his time behind center, completing 60.4% of his passes for 234 yards, but has been picked off once and has a rating of 93.7.

Senior running back Toa Taua has already rushed for more than 100 yards in two games this season. He had a season-high 24 carries for 101 yards and a score in a 55-41 loss to Incarnate Word on Sept. 10, and carried 19 times for 109 yards in the season opener at New Mexico State. Against Air Force, he carried only seven times, but rushed for 73 yards and a pair of scores. On the year, he has rushed 85 times for 350 yards (4.1 average) and five touchdowns.

Why Colorado State can cover

Despite that, the Wolf Pack are not a lock to cover the Colorado State vs. Nevada spread. The Rams have some quarterback uncertainty with quarterback Clay Millen (shoulder) considered day-to-day. But they have a competent backup in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who should be able to move the ball if Millen can’t go.

Junior wide receiver Tory Horton is the top target in CSU’s offense, making 23 receptions for 427 yards (18.6 average) and five touchdowns. Horton, who played at Nevada his first two seasons, is coming off a Monster game, where he caught three passes for 127 yards (42.3 average) and a score. He has TD scores in three of four games, including a nine-catch, 186-yard and three touchdown performance on Sept. 10 against MTSU. He had six receptions for 69 yards (11.5 average) and a TD in the season opener at Michigan.

