Nevada Volleyball snaps 4-match losing skid by besting Cowgirls | Sports

[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Nevada took a 3-2 win against the Wyoming Cowgirls Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Afoa led the team offense with 17 kills, a .245 hitting percentage, and two service aces. Afoa also recorded 13 digs and three blocks for the Pack defense.

Senior Andrea Alcaraz recorded 26 assists, while freshman Rylie Romero had 23 in the game.

In the defense, Hikialani Kaohelaulii registered 22 digs for the Pack in the back row. Freshman Bella Snyder was a key player for the Pack in the net, with eight blocks recorded throughout the match.

How it happened

The game started with a balanced scoreboard, but after a three-score run, the Pack took the lead and forced the Cowgirls to call a timeout. Wyoming tied the game, but Nevada kept the lead and won the first set, 25-23.

The Pack jumped on the scoreboard first in the second set. The Cowgirls tied the game at the 6-6 mark, but Nevada kept control of the game. Wyoming made a comeback to tie the game 23-23 after a five-score run and reversed the scoreboard to close the set 26-24.

Wyoming kept the momentum going as they took an early lead on the set to win the set 25-16.

In the fourth set, the Cowgirls were in the lead-up, but the Pack made a comeback to win the set, 25-21, taking the match to a fifth set.

Wyoming had an early lead in the set, but Nevada took the lead after a 5-score run. The Pack kept the momentum going to close the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.

Up next

The Pack will return to Virginia Street gym for matches against Air Force and New Mexico. The Pack will face the Falcons on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 pm, while the game against the Lobos will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m

Follow the Pack

