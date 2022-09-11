Nevada Volleyball Downs Cal in four sets | Sports

[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]

BERKELEY, Calif. – Nevada took a 3-1 win against the Cal Golden Bears Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Gabby McLaughlin led the offense with 14 kills. McLaughlin also scored a service ace and three block assists.

Senior Andrea Alcaraz had another double-digit game with 29 assists. Alcaraz followed Junior Kia Kaohelaulii to lead the Pack defense with 19 digs. While Kaohelaulii had 20 recorded in the match.

Freshman Jordan Schwartz continues to be a key player in the middle of the net for the Pack. Schwartz recorded six kills and six blocks in the match, giving her a season-high in the blocks category.

Kayla Afoa, Alcaraz, and Kaohelaulii were selected for the All-Tournament team after their performance.

The Golden Bears jumped on the scoreboard early making a 3-0 lead. Cal had control of the set up until the 10-10 mark when the Pack tied the game. Nevada made a 5-score run comeback to win the set 25-22.

In the second set, Cal had the game from the beginning. After putting up a 16-11 lead, the Golden Bears closed the set 25-14.

The third set was a back-and-forth on the score between the teams. Nevada had the lead first up until 13-10, where Cal made a 3-score run to tie the game. The game stayed tied up until 21-21 when Nevada made a run to win the set 25-22.

Nevada kept the momentum going to take the lead at the beginning of the set. Cal tied the game at the 11-11 mark, but the Pack took over and closed the set 25-19 to win the match 3-1.

UP NEXT

Nevada volleyball continues on the road as they go to Norman, Okla. for the Oklahoma Tournament Sept. 16-17. The Pack will face the host team on Friday, at 7 pm and Texas Southern Saturday, at 11 am