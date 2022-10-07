Nevada basketball Coach Amanda Levens signs 5-year contract extension

Nevada basketball Coach Amanda Levens signs 5-year contract extension

Nevada Women’s basketball head Coach Amanda Levens has signed a contract extension that will keep her with the Pack through 2027.

Levens, who has been at the helm of Nevada Women’s basketball since 2017, has accumulated 79 wins, guided nine All-Mountain West honorees and earned two postseason appearances for the Pack.

“I’m thrilled that we have been able to further our commitment with Coach Levens as the leader of our Women’s basketball program,” Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe said in a news release. “Amanda is the perfect fit for the University of Nevada. She has worked very hard to build the solid foundation of a Championship caliber program that is committed to developing the whole student-athlete. She is committed to giving back to the Reno community and is striving for Excellence in all aspects. I am excited about the future of our Women’s basketball program.”

