Nevada at New Mexico: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nevada (5-9) has won two of three to open its Mountain West Conference schedule. On Wednesday, the Wolf Pack visits New Mexico (9-7), which is off to a 1-2 conference start. The Lobos have lost their last two games and are led by Shaiquel McGruder, who averages 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. LaTascua Duff puts up 12.6 points a game. Lexie Givens is the Lone double-digit scorer for Nevada at 10.2 points and also averages 6.4 boards. Mike Bradbury is 129-72 in his seventh season at New Mexico while Amanda Levens has an 84-83 record in her sixth year in Reno.

How to Watch Nevada at New Mexico in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Nevada at New Mexico Women’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Wolf Pack held off visiting Air Force on Saturday afternoon 64-59 after the Falcons closed to within three points in the final minute. Victoria Davis split a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to make it a two-possession game and led Nevada with 11 points. Megan Ormiston and Audrey Roden added 10 points each.

The Lobos fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never recovered in a 76-65 loss on Saturday afternoon at Colorado State. Amaya Brown scored 18 points for New Mexico and McGruder was held to just 11 points on three-of-16 shooting. Paula Reus grabbed 10 rebounds.

In the all-time series, the Lobos have a 13-6 edge, with the Wolf Pack picking up a 77-70 win in Reno on Feb. 12 in their last meeting.

Regional restrictions may apply.