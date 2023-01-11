Nevada at New Mexico: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nevada (5-9) has won two of three to open its Mountain West Conference schedule. On Wednesday, the Wolf Pack visits New Mexico (9-7), which is off to a 1-2 conference start. The Lobos have lost their last two games and are led by Shaiquel McGruder, who averages 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. LaTascua Duff puts up 12.6 points a game. Lexie Givens is the Lone double-digit scorer for Nevada at 10.2 points and also averages 6.4 boards. Mike Bradbury is 129-72 in his seventh season at New Mexico while Amanda Levens has an 84-83 record in her sixth year in Reno.

