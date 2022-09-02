Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Series Celebrates 15 Years – Boulder Jewish News

Shifts to Full Presented Season from September 2022 to April 2023

DENVER, Colo., – The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center is hosting the 15th season of the Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Series (JAAMM). The series, which has outgrown its footprint as a one-season festival, is now a fully presented season from September 2022 through April 2023. The series kicks-off with a Headline performance from the modern folk band, Distant Cousins, on September 15 at 7:30 pm Additional Headline events include Jewish Bookstore & Author Events from October 17-November 3; MSNBC’s Ari Melber on October 29; Fabulous Fanny Brice on January 19, 2023; The Challah Prince on March 5, 2023; JAAMM Comedy Festival on April 19 and 20, 2023; The Photography of Paul Margolis in April 2023; and several others. Tickets are on sale now.

“Through the JAAMM Series, we are able to bring a variety of Talented speakers, authors, musicians, comedians, artists and more to the Denver community for those who are Jewish and those who are simply looking for something fun to do,” said Rich Cowden, general manager of the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. “We’re excited to offer a diverse lineup of Talent that Promises inspiring, enriching, thought-provoking, and downright hilarious arts experiences for people of all backgrounds.”

The series will include the following Headline events among others:

Modern folk band Distant Cousins ​​will open the season with a live performance on September 15.

Opening night happy hour and folk band Distant Cousins on September 15 at 7:30 pm Atwood Magazine describes Distant cousins ​​as, “…the needle in modern folk music’s haystack – bringing something old and something new to the fore through dazzling melodies and hauntingly sweet lyrics that instill their music with depth, flavor, and plenty of character.” At 5:30 pm, join the JCC for a special opening night happy hour. Happy hour tickets cost $20 and include two drink tickets, snacks before the show, and a post-show meet & greet with the band.

Jewish Bookstore & Author Events from October 17-November 3, various times 12 unique author events will be held in tandem with the return of the beloved Jewish Bookstore, presented in association with the Jewish Book Council and Tattered Cover Bookstore. The series includes in-person and virtual author visits, and in-person opportunities to browse the stacks, enjoy a cup of coffee, and connect with others at the pop-up Bookstore located at the JCC Mizel lobby.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber is October 29 at 7:30 pm Ari Melber is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, news anchor, writer and attorney. He Anchors The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC, and serves as the network’s Chief Legal Correspondent, reporting across all platforms, including MSNBC, NBC News, The Today Show and NBC Nightly News.

Fabulous Fanny Brice on January 19, 2023 at 7 pm If you’re looking for laughs and Broadway style Theatrical entertainment, Fanny Brice is the one to deliver them — well, Fanny Brice via Kimberly Faye Greenberg. Join Fanny Brice as she takes you on an unforgettable nostalgic journey throughout her life and jaw-dropping infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy, Barbra Streisand.

The Challah Prince on March 5, 2023 at 3 pm Join the Challah Prince, Idan Chabasov, as he leads a challah braiding workshop themed around Purim. Each participant will be taught to intricately braid their own challah loaf that they can then take home, bake, and enjoy!

JAAMM Comedy Festival featuring The Tight Five: Original Stand-up Comedy Show on April 19, 2023 at 7 pm Students from our Tight Five: Stand-up Comedy class show us their comedic talents in what promises to be a hilarious evening. The audience will vote for their favorite Comics of the night, and the top three will open for Avi Liberman on April 20! All proceeds from the event benefit our Wolf Theater Academy Scholarship fund.

JAAMM Comedy Festival featuring Avi Liberman on April 20, 2023 at 7 pm Avi Liberman’s quirky style has made him a favorite in Comedy Clubs from Los Angeles to New York. His style is a combination of life experiences and topical issues told through a varied blend of characters and voices with worldwide expertise.

The Photography of Paul Margolis, April 1-30, 2023 with special event on April 26 at 7 pm From April 1-30, Documentary and fine art photographer, Paul Margolis’ work will be available for free viewing in the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center Reception Room. April 26 at 7 pm – Margolis will discuss his stunning black and white photography of Jews, Christians, and Muslims in Israel and present a PowerPoint lecture on the work.



Season passes, author event passes and individual tickets are on sale now and include:

Season Passes include one ticket to each in-person and virtual event (a total of 21 tickets) presented by the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. Cost – $269.

Author Event Passes include 12 total tickets (in-person and virtual) to be used for any Jewish Bookstore Author Events. Cost – $129.

Individual ticket prices vary depending on the event from $15-$54 per ticket. See the full schedule of events here for costs.

To view the full festival lineup and to purchase tickets, visit www.jccdenver.org/jaamm. Patrons can also email or call the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center Box Office at [email protected] or (303) 316-6360 for more information. The box office at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center will be open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am-1 pm and one hour before in-person screenings.

ABOUT JCC MIZEL ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER

As one of the Rocky Mountain region’s premier arts organizations, the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center illuminates the human experience through creative and cultural programs in the performing, visual, cinematic and literary arts for the Jewish community and the Denver community at-large. The Mizel Arts and Culture Center is a Tier II member of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) and is guided by a mission that is focused specifically on arts and cultural programs. A variety of Festivals are offered throughout the year including Denver Jewish Film Festival, JAAMM Fest (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Fest), and ReelAbilities Film Festival. The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center is located at 350 S. Dahlia Street in Denver. For more information, visit www.jccdenver.org/arts-culture or call 303-316-6360.

ABOUT STAENBERG-LOUP JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, the Staenberg – Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) serves the metro-Denver area through educational, social, cultural, fitness, sports and other programs that are rooted in Jewish values. The JCC Denver’s mission is to create a vibrant and inclusive family and social gathering place, guided by these timeless Jewish values. The JCC Denver’s five program areas focus on connection, community and well-being and include: a robust fitness, sports, tennis and Aquatic center; early childhood engagement, including the Early Learning School and a variety of programs for families; the Mizel Arts and Culture Center which offers the Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies & Music Festival (JAAMM Fest), Denver Jewish Film Festival, and ReelAbilities Film Festival; summer Camps including Ranch Camp and Camp Shai; and engagement programming for teens, young adults, seniors and the LGBTQIA+ community. The JCC Denver is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 350 S. Dahlia Street in Denver. For more information, visit www.jccdenver.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram @jccdenver or call (303) 399-2660.