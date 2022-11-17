Nets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 17 best bets from proven model

The Brooklyn Nets (6-9) and the Portland Trail Blazers (10-4) match up for a cross-conference affair on Thursday night. Portland is in a nice groove, winning four of its last five games, and on Tuesday, the Trail Blazers knocked off San Antonio 117-110. Brooklyn has dropped two straight contests, including on Nov. 15 when the Nets got torched 153-121 by the Sacramento Kings. Gary Payton II (reconditioning) is out for Portland with Jusuf Nurkic (quad) and Justise Winslow (illness) listed as questionable. Kyrie Irving (suspension) and TJ Warren (foot) are out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blazers as a 2-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Trail Blazers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 222.5. Before making any Nets vs. Blazers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 100-66 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Blazers and locked in its Picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Portland -2

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Over-Under: 222.5 points

Nets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Portland -135, Brooklyn +115

BKN: Nets are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games after allowing more than 125 points in their previous game

POR: Trail Blazers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games played on one day of rest

Nets vs. Trail Blazers picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Guard Damian Lillard is an electric and excellent shot-creator. Lillard has the Offensive game plan to break down the defense and make the right play as the six-time All-Star has amazing range and can pull up from deep with no problem. Lillard averages 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. It is Nov. 12, he racked up 29 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists.

Forward Jerami Grant is an athletic and impactful player on the wing who is able to be an explosive slasher with good leaping ability. The 28-year-old does a great job at hustling on defense and is able to force his man into difficult shots. The Syracuse product logs 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He’s dropped 25-plus points in three straight games.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a masterful Offensive playmaker. Durant can create his own shot with ease with the ability to get a bucket at all three levels. The 12-time All-Star is also a solid shot-blocker with his 7-foot-5 wingspan as Durant ranks fifth in the NBA with 1.9 swats per game. He is also racking up 30.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per night. On Sunday, Durant finished with 31 points, nine boards, seven assists, and two blocks.

Center Nicolas Claxton is a long and fluid athlete down low. Claxton owns quick feet which allows him to move smoothly on the court and even defend near the perimeter. The 23-year-old does great work under the basket and is averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 72% from the field. On Saturday, they amassed 13 points and 14 boards.

How to make Nets vs. Trail Blazers Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.