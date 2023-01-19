Nets vs. Suns odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 pm ET on Thursday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is ​​21-24 overall and 14-7 at home, while the Nets are 27-16 overall and 14-9 on the road. Phoenix has lost 12 of its last 14 and 17 of 22, but Brooklyn has also lost three in a row after a stretch where it had won 18 of 20.

It's the first meeting of the season, but the Suns won and covered both of the meetings last season. However, Brooklyn is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 220.5.

Suns vs. Nets spread: Suns +1.5

Suns vs. Nets over/under: 220.5 points

Suns vs. Nets money line: Phoenix +105, Brooklyn -125

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix’s Matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday was up for grabs at Halftime, but Phoenix was thoroughly outmatched 68-41 in the second half on the way to a 136-106 loss. Phoenix’s defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 21 points and seven assists.

The Suns were without three of their five projected starters with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson all out. However, Paul is questionable to return to action on Thursday and Johnson (probable) is expected to play for the first time since early November, while Booker (groin) remains out.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at Halftime but the Nets were not quite the San Antonio Spurs’ equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Brooklyn took a 106-98 hit to the loss column. Small forward TJ Warren (19 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.

The Nets have now lost all three games since Kevin Durant left the lineup with a knee injury and are searching for scoring without their 12-time all-star. They’ve averaged just 99.3 points per game without him and have shot just 43.3% from the floor and 28.6% from the 3-point line during that span. Kyrie Irving (calf) is likely to play after missing Brooklyn’s last game on Tuesday.

