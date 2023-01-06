Nets vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from proven computer models

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to bounce back from their first loss in a month when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Brooklyn had rattled off 12 consecutive victories before losing to Chicago on Wednesday. New Orleans has won six of its last eight games, jumping to third place in the Western Conference standings.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET. Brooklyn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5.

Pelicans vs. Nets spread: Nets -4.5

Pelicans vs. Nets over/under: 230 points

Pelicans vs. Nets money line: Pelicans +158, Nets -190

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans head coach Willie Green earned Western Conference Coach of the Month honors in December after leading his team to a 10-5 record. The Pelicans raced out to a 31-point second-quarter lead against Houston on Wednesday before eventually notching a 119-108 win. Veteran guard CJ McCollum finished with a game-high 28 points to lead six New Orleans scorers in double figures.

They are going to have to rely on balanced scoring over the next few weeks, as leading scorer Zion Williamson (hamstring) and second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (toe) are both sidelined. Big man Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the win over the Rockets. New Orleans has gone 17-4 through its first 21 home games, which is the best mark in franchise history.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn finally lost for the first time since Dec. 4 when it came up short against Chicago on Wednesday night, snapping a 12-game winning streak. The Nets will now be trying to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since Nov. 13-15. Star forward Kevin Durant knocked down 15 of 22 field-goal attempts in a 44-point effort against the Bulls, coming up one point short of his season-high.

Durant had a season-best 28 points in the first half during what was the first game of a three-game road trip. Nets head Coach Jacque Vaughn earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors last month, as the Nets surged near the top of the standings. The Pelicans are going to have trouble replacing Williamson and Ingram, who are combining for more than 46 points per game.

