Nets vs. Pelicans – NBA Game Preview – January 6, 2023

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets’ 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from downtown, led by Brandon Ingram shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Nets are 12-8 in road games. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 130-108 in the last meeting on Oct. 19. Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points, and Durant led the Nets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 20.2 points and six assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: EJ Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Larry Nance Jr.: out (neck), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

Nets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.