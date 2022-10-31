Nets vs. Pacers prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 31 best bets from proven model

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets aim to stop a four-game losing skid on Monday evening. Brooklyn hosts the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. The Pacers defeated the Nets on Saturday, improving to 3-4 this season, while Brooklyn enters the rematch at 1-5 overall. Seth Curry (ankle) and TJ Warren (foot) are out for Brooklyn, while Ben Simmons (knee) is questionable. TJ McConnell (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (foot) are questionable for Indiana, with Daniel Theis (knee) ruled out.

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Nets -7.5

Nets vs. Pacers over/under: 235 points

Nets vs. Pacers money line: Nets -335, Pacers +260

IND: The Pacers are 3-4 against the spread this season

BKN: The Nets are 1-5 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Why the Pacers can cover



Indiana’s offense is operating at a tremendous level to begin the 2022-23 season. The Pacers are scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions, No. 6 in the NBA. Indiana leads the league in Offensive rebound rate at 35.3%, and the Pacers are in the top eight in 3-point shooting at 38.8%. Indiana is taking full advantage of the free throw line, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation (24.7 attempts per game) and accuracy (82.1%), with a top-five mark in assists and above-average turnover prevention .

This is also a friendly matchup for Indiana’s offense, with Brooklyn posting a bottom-three defensive rating (121.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) and opponents shooting 43.8% from 3-point range against the Nets. In the first Matchup on Saturday, the Pacers made 23 of 46 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, producing 31 assists and only 10 turnovers on the way to a win.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are off to a brutal start, but Durant remains one of the league’s top players. The former MVP and future Hall of Fame forward is averaging 32.0 points per game on 51.2% shooting this season. Durant is a key part of Brooklyn’s elite 2-point shooting, with the Nets making 55.8% of attempts inside the arc. The Nets are also facing a Pacers team that is giving up 43.5% 3-point shooting this season, and Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation (27.5 attempts per game) and turnover prevention (13.0 giveaways per game) in 2022-23.

On defense, the Nets are leading the league in blocked shots, averaging 8.5 rejections per game, and Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in 2-point accuracy allowed at 49.8%. Indiana is shooting just 48.5% from inside the arc and 44.4% from the field this season, playing into the hands of Brooklyn’s defense.

