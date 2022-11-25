Nets vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from proven computer models

Kyrie Irving has improved in each of his three games since his return from a team-imposed suspension that kept him off the court for two weeks to start November. Since coming back, he has averaged 22 points and has hit 42.9% of his Threes as the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) have gone 2-1. He looks to lead his team to a third win in four games on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers (10-7), who have won five of their last six games.

Tip-off from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 8 pm ET, where Indiana is 6-4 this season. Brooklyn is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5. Before Entering any Nets vs. Pacers picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Nets:

Pacers vs. Nets spread: Pacers +3.5

Pacers vs. Nets over/under: 233.5 points

Pacers vs. Nets money line: Indiana +140, Brooklyn -165

Pacers vs. Nets picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana’s run of wins heading into the Thanksgiving break ended with a disappointing loss on Wednesday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 115-101. Myles Turner still had a great game, with 31 points, four steals and seven rebounds, but the team shot just 38.5% from the field overall. Bennedict Mathurin continued his impressive play off the bench and scored 21 points in the losing effort. However, the backcourt duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield combined to go just 9-for-31 from the field.

Although Haliburton and Hield had an off-shooting night in their last game, they are part of the reason that Indiana has taken and made the third-most 3P attempts in the NBA. Mathurin has actually been the most dangerous and consistent three-point shooter on the team and has made 43.3% of his attempts this season. Brooklyn has allowed opponents to make 37.3% of their Threes when it’s been the visiting side this year, so Indiana should be looking for shots from downtown on Friday. Chris Duarte (ankle) is out on Friday with Isaiah Jackson (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Toronto Raptors have been a strong home team, but Brooklyn made the plays it needed to win 112-98 over the Raps in Toronto on Wednesday. Irving shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. Kevin Durant had an unusually quiet showing and scored just 12 points, but he made half of his shots in a 5-for-10 night from the floor. Nicolas Claxton continued to be an imposing presence on the glass, with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers enter the game with 6.71 blocked shots per game on average, good for second-best in the league. Brooklyn has been even better and comes in with a 7.53 mark, led by Claxton, who swats two per contest. That’s part of the reason Brooklyn’s shooting defense inside the three-point line has been a league-best 47.7%. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is out on Friday.

How to make Pacers vs. Nets Picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pacers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.