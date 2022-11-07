Nets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 7 best bets from proven model

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (4-6) and Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) collide in a cross-conference NBA bout on Monday night. The Nets are looking to keep things rolling and secure their third straight win. It is Nov. 5, Brooklyn beat the Charlotte Hornets 98-94. Likewise, the Mavs are in a groove and riding a three-game winning streak. On Friday, Dallas defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-110. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is questionable for the Nets.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:45 pm ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mavericks as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Mavericks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 216.

Nets vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -6.5

Nets vs. Mavericks Over-Under: 216 points

Nets vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -260, Brooklyn +210

BKN: Under is 4-0 in Nets’ last 4 overall

DAL: Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Monday games

Featured Game | Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an Offensive magician. Doncic is crafty off the dribble in changing up his speed and changing direction. The 2018 first-round pick has superb court vision along with elite passing skills. Doncic can score at will and owns a versatile game plan. He is first in the NBA in scoring (36) and sixth in assists (8.6). In his last game, Doncic finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. provides Dallas with a good shooting threat off the bench. Hardaway Jr. has displayed a smooth shooting stroke with catch-and-shoot ability. The Michigan product does a great job at filling in the lanes and finishing through contact. He is averaging 11.6 points per game. Hardaway Jr. has scored 16-plus in three of his last five matchups.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is an offensive juggernaut. Durant can get a bucket from anywhere on the floor with a knockdown jumper and stout handles. The two-time NBA Champion is strong when driving to the hoop and is almost automatic from the free-throw line. Durant is third in the league in scoring (31.5) with 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. In the win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 4, they amassed 28 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

Power forward Nic Claxton is an athletic and energetic player down low. Claxton plays with extreme heart and grit once he steps on the floor. The Georgia product does a great job working under the basket and is a very solid rebounder. He’s averaging a team-high 8.8 rebounds with 12.4 points and 2.4 blocks per contest. Claxton has also logged three double-doubles thus far.

