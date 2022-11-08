Nets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick-11/7/2022

An intriguing inter-conference match is scheduled to take place this Monday evening as the Brooklyn Nets head down to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It is time to take a look at our NBA odds series, where we reveal our Nets-Mavericks Prediction and pick.

After an arguably disappointing start to the campaign, the Nets are in the midst of their first winning streak of the year after back-to-back wins against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. Already coming off of a disgruntling season in 2021-22, the time is now for the Nets to prove that they can Impress rather than stir up controversy and appear lackluster on the court.

On paper, it seems like the Mavericks are starting to find their groove eight games into the season. With victories in four of their previous five games, Dallas is ready to take that next step into becoming an instant Western Conference contender after reeling off 52 wins a season ago. Not to mention, but Luka Doncic has stormed out of the Gates and is playing like a sure-fire MVP candidate.

Here are the Nets-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Mavericks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -6 (-110)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

For the better part of two-plus seasons now, the Nets have experienced more scrutiny and backlash than success on the court since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With Kyrie facing heat with inappropriate comments made over the past couple of weeks, the best option that Brooklyn has to block out the noise is to simply just win.

To make matters more challenging, the Nets are also already going through a coaching change within the first couple of weeks of the season after firing Steve Nash. They are now entering their fourth contest with interim Coach Jacque Vaughn at the helm.

In their previous two games, the Nets have done a tremendous job in finishing games and not giving the opposition any room to breathe. After outscoring the Wizards 59-29 in the second half on Friday and following up that gritty performance by holding the Hornets to only seven points in the final six minutes of play on Saturday. All in all, the Nets are finally starting to play a winning brand of basketball and should boast a sense of confidence ahead of this matchup with the Mavericks.

If Brooklyn is planning on covering the spread against a solid Dallas squad, it will be vital for them to continue to feed Kevin Durant the rock and supply him with a plethora of open looks. With Durant’s 27 points on Saturday, the 34-year-old all-time great has dropped at least 25 points in the team’s first ten games and leads the NBA with 315 points. He is also averaging 31.5 points per game this year. Since Irving will be sitting this one while he undergoes his five-game suspension, the Nets will have to rely heavily on Durant.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Don’t look now, but we may be experiencing the start of an MVP season for one of the most talented and unique players in the entire association. So far, not one player or team in the NBA has had an answer for Luka Doncic, as he has shredded the opposition for a career-high 36 points per game. Now, he will be seeking to top his 41-point performance the last time these two squads squared off back on October 27.

In that contest, Doncic also compiled a dynamic triple-double that was simply masterful in the four-point Mavericks win. Without a doubt, Doncic is Dallas’ best shot at covering the spread in this one as he is also only the second player in NBA history to open the season with eight consecutive 30-point outings.

Outside of Doncic, it will be important for the Mavericks to continue to play stellar defense that has so far led them to the eight-best mark in the NBA in points allowed at 109.1. Already an explosive Offensive team, the defensive prowess and potential that this Mavs Squad possesses is scary and should be on full display against a short-handed Nets team.

Additionally, be on the lookout for a Dallas bench that is loaded with depth. Whether it is center Christian Wood providing a scoring presence off the bench with his team-leading 59 percent shooting from the field, or even forward Tim Hardaway filling up the stat sheet, the Mavs have plenty of weapons to go around to help them cover the spread.

Final Nets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

With Kyrie out of the lineup and the Mavericks appearing to be on fuego, this will prove to be a tough matchup for the Nets.

Final Nets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -6 (-110)