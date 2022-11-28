Nets vs. Magic odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 28 predictions from proven computer models

The Orlando Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 pm ET Monday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 10-11 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Magic are 5-15 overall and 1-8 on the road. This is the first matchup between these teams this season, but Brooklyn won three of four games last year.

Brooklyn is favored by 10 points in the latest Nets vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224. Before Entering any Magic vs. Nets picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Magic spread: Nets -10

Nets vs. Magic over/under: 224 points

Nets vs. Magic money line: Brooklyn -550, Orlando +400

Nets vs. Magic picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

What you need to know about the Nets

While not quite a landslide, the Matchup between the Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 111-97 win at home. The Nets relied on the efforts of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 31 points and five assists along with five boards, and shooting guard Seth Curry, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Brooklyn is in the middle of the pack on both ends of the court, ranking 13th in Offensive efficiency and 17th in defensive efficiency. Four-time scoring champion Durant is seventh in the NBA with 29.3 points per game, while his 1.8 blocks per game are a career-high and rank eighth in the league. As a team, Brooklyn leads the NBA with 7.2 blocks per contest with Nicolas Claxton leading the way with 2.1 swats per game.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando suffered a grim 133-103 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 67-45. Power forward Paolo Banchero (18 points) and guard Franz Wagner (17 points) were the top scorers for the Magic.

Orlando is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.7 on average, despite a league-average 46.8% from the field, which ranks 16th in the NBA. A big reason for the Magic’s struggles is that end of the court is because many of their best players are sidelined. Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) are all out, with Jalen Suggs (ankle) a game-time decision.

How to make Magic vs. Nets Picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Magic vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.