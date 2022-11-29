Nets vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who’s Playing
Orlando @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Orlando 5-15; Brooklyn 10-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Orlando Magic will be on the road. They and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7:30 pm ET Nov. 28 at Barclays Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a win, while the Magic will be looking to get back in the win column.
Orlando has to be aching after a bruising 133-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 67-45. Power forward Paolo Banchero (18 points) and guard Franz Wagner (17 points) were the top scorers for Orlando.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, taking their contest 111-97. The Nets’ success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 31 points and five assists along with five boards, and shooting guard Seth Curry, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.
The Magic are the clear underdogs, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Orlando is now 5-15 while Brooklyn sits at 10-11. Two Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando is stumbling into the Matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.7 on average. The Nets’ offense has more to brag about, as they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.50% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.87
Odds
The Nets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 11 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
