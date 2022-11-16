Nets vs. Kings prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 15 best bets from proven model

The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) march over to Golden 1 Center as they play the Sacramento Kings (6-6) on Tuesday night. The Kings are leading the all-time series 50-45, with these teams splitting their two games last season. Sacramento’s offense is cooking, ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring (116.8). On the other side, Brooklyn allows 108.7 points per game, which is the seventh-fewest in the league. Kyrie Irving (suspension) and Yuta Watanabe (back) are out for the Nets.

Nets vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -2

Nets vs. Kings Over-Under: 225 points

Nets vs. Kings money line: Kings -130, Nets +110

BK: Nets are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings in Sacramento

SAC: Kings are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why the Kings can cover

Center Domantas Sabonis is a very skilled big man who has agile feet in the paint that help him get past his defender. The 26-year-old showcases a smooth face-up game with a nice jumper, and he’s constantly hustling and excels as a rebounder. Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. In his previous game, Sabonis went bonkers, tallying 26 points, 22 boards, and eight assists.

Rookie forward Keegan Murray is a smooth athlete who can be effective without the ball in his hands. Murray can knock down his Perimeter Jumpers or cut to the rim for easy looks. The Iowa product has good length which helps him defensively as both a shot-blocker and in passing lanes. Murray puts up 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. The 2022 fourth-overall pick has scored 20-plus points in two games thus far.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant remains lights out on a nightly basis as Durant has an impeccable Offensive Arsenal and an effortless jump shot. The 12-time All-Star can score in the post, driving down the lane, or with a jumper from the perimeter. Durant also has a good court vision to dish the open man. He logs 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. In his last matchup, Durant supplied 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks.

Forward Royce O’Neale adds athleticism to the Nets’ frontcourt. O’Neale slashes to the paint well and can absorb contact down low. The Baylor product can hit open 3-pointers while owning good length and size. The 29-year-old averages 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. It is Nov. 7, O’Neale finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

