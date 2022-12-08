Nets vs. Hornets predictions, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 7 best bets from proven model

The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) go on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) in a Wednesday night affair. This will be the second of four matchups between these teams, with Brooklyn winning the first contest 98-94. The Nets have won four of their last five games, while the Hornets have lost three of their last four. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) are out for Charlotte. Ben Simmons (calf) is sidelined for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a 10-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds, while the over/under for total points is set at 222.5.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines and Trends for Hornets vs. Nets:

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -10

Hornets vs. Nets over/under: 222.5 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -480, Charlotte +360

CHA: Hornets are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games playing on 1 days’ rest

BKN: Nets are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Featured Game | Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Why the Nets can cover



Kyrie Irving is a combo guard who is an Offensive assassin. Irving has outstanding ball handles and can regularly get into the paint. The Duke product is able to space the floor and be a reliable outlet from beyond the arc. The 30-year-old averages 24.4 points. 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. It’s Dec. 2, they racked up 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Center Nic Claxton is an Athletic big man who plays with a high motor. Claxton has quick feet and tremendous length to defend the paint and out on the perimeter. The Georgia native constantly cuts the rim and plays very efficiently. Claxton averages 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while ranking first in the NBA in field goal percentage (73%).

Why the Hornets can cover

Terry Rozier is a combo guard with good explosiveness. Rozier can leap over defenders and is excellent as a finisher. The Louisville product has a nice jumper from both mid-range and downtown. The 28-year-old averages 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Rozier has scored at least 22 points in five straight games.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is a long and athletic force in the backcourt. Oubre Jr. thrives in transition and up-tempo. The Kansas product can be aggressive with the ball in his hands and likes to slash down the lane. Additionally, Oubre Jr. has the range to space the floor. The 2015 first-round pick puts up 20.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In his last contest, Oubre Jr. racked up 28 points, seven boards, and went 4-of-10 from downtown.

