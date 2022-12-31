Nets vs. Hornets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 31 predictions from proven computer models

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Brooklyn is wrapping up a three-game road trip that began with wins at Cleveland and Atlanta. Charlotte snapped its two-game losing streak with a 121-113 win against Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Brooklyn is favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 237.5.

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -7

Hornets vs. Nets over/under: 237.5 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -285, Charlotte +230

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte got off to a slow start this season, but it finally reached the 10-win mark earlier this week. The Hornets have won three of their last six games, including Thursday’s 121-113 win against Oklahoma City. Star guard LaMelo Ball, who missed time early in the season, poured in 27 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds, narrowly missing out on a triple-double with nine assists.

Rookie center Mark Williams, who has spent most of the season in the G League, came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 13 rebounds in the win over the Thunder. Starting center Mason Plumlee had a solid game as well, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The big men combined to shoot 13 of 14 from the floor and it will be difficult for Brooklyn to slow down in the paint.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn comes into this game as the hottest team in the NBA, rattling off 10 consecutive wins that began with a 122-116 win against the Hornets on Dec. 7. Guard Kyrie Irving scored 33 points in that win, as he or Kevin Durant have led the team in scoring in all but one game this season. Durant has had success against Charlotte this year as well, scoring 27 points against the Hornets in a Nov. 5 wins.

Charlotte has only won consecutive games once this season, and it had lost five consecutive home games prior to Thursday’s win against Oklahoma City. Durant and Irving have been the best duo in the NBA this season, combining for 56.0 points per game. Brooklyn has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, and it has covered in five of its last six games at Charlotte.

