Nets vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 26 best bets from proven model

The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to extend their winning streak to nine games when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Brooklyn (21-12) hasn’t lost since falling 103-92 against Boston on Dec. 4 and has won 15 of its last 18 contests, including four straight on the road. Cleveland (22-12) dropped to 16-3 at home on Friday as its five-game winning streak ended with a 118-107 setback versus Toronto.

Tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Cleveland is a 2-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Nets vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

Cavaliers vs. Nets spread: Cleveland -2

Cavaliers vs. Nets over/under: 220.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Nets money line: Cleveland -135, Brooklyn +115

CLE: The Cavaliers are 5-0-2 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss by more than 10 points

BKN: The Nets are 6-1 ATS in their last seven contests against teams with winning home records

Featured Game | Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been dominant against Eastern Conference opponents at home this season, winning its first 11 contests before falling to Toronto. The Cavaliers had seven players in double figures in that setback, with Darius Garland leading the way with 17 points. The 22-year-old point guard, who also had a team-high eight assists against the Raptors, is second on the team in scoring with an average of 20.6 points and leads the club with 7.8 assists.

Donovan Mitchell is Cleveland’s top scorer as he is averaging 28.9 points in his first season with the team to rank eighth in the NBA. The 26-year-old shooting guard, who was acquired from Utah in September, was limited to 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting by Toronto after recording at least 23 in each of his previous nine contests. Power forward Evan Mobley is one of only four players in the league averaging more than 14 points (14.6), 9 rebounds (9.1), 2.5 assists (2.6) and 1 block (1.3) this season.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season, a 118-100 home triumph over Milwaukee on Friday. The Nets held two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter as they matched their longest winning streak since moving from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 24 points, Nicolas Claxton tied his season high with 19 , and Ben Simmons recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Durant is seventh in the league in scoring with an average of 29.9 points and poured in 43 in Brooklyn’s last road game, a 124-121 triumph at Detroit on Dec. 18. Kyrie Irving added 38 points in that contest and has registered at least 32 in four of his last six outings. Power forward Royce O’Neale has been on fire from 3-point range of late, going 12-for-18 from beyond the arc over his last three games.

