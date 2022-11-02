Nets vs. Bulls, Suns vs. Timberwolves

Commercial Content 21+



After cashing two of three Picks in Monday’s NBA betting menu, we’ve got a limited selection to choose from on Tuesday with just eight teams in action.

Still, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still value in the available slate, as arguably the best team in the league takes the court against a promising Squad still trying to find its on-court identity.

Here’s how we’re betting Tuesday’s NBA action:

NBA Tuesday odds (via BetMGM)

Bulls +2 @ Nets

Suns -3.5 vs. Timberwolves

Nets vs. Bulls Prediction

How much longer will the Nets earn the benefit of the doubt from oddsmakers before something finally changes?

Following Monday’s narrow win over the lowly Pacers, Brooklyn is now 1-6 against the spread through its first seven games, including a 1-3 ATS record as a favorite. In those four games alone, the Nets have fallen short of the line by an average of 11 points per contest with a pair of outright losses to the Pelicans and Pacers, respectively.

Steve Nash Getty Images

They’ve also posted some of the worst per-possession numbers in the NBA, and I don’t expect that to improve against a Bulls Squad that has won two of its last three with star scorer Zach LaVine (knee) in the lineup. He’s expected to play on Tuesday and should be a major challenge for the Nets’ 29th-ranked defense.

Nets vs. Bulls pick

Bulls +2 @ Nets (BetMGM)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction

In case you haven’t noticed, the Suns have quietly made their case as the best team in the NBA through the first six games of the season – a fitting encore to last year’s campaign in which they posted the league’s best record (64-18 ) before a postseason collapse.

That bitter end hasn’t carried over so far. Phoenix has won five of six games (4-2 ATS) and outscored opponents by 12.3 points per 100 possessions, easily the best mark in the league and nearly five times better than the early mark set by the Timberwolves (+2.6). Even with center Deandre Ayton (ankle) missing the majority of the last two games, the Suns have still won four straight games by at least 15 points.

Cameron Johnson, Suns NBAE via Getty Images

I don’t expect that to change against the T-Wolves, who are still working through some chemistry issues with their new-look lineup. Minnesota’s bench has proven capable of sparking late rallies for this group, but don’t bet on that working against arguably the best starting unit in the NBA.

Suns vs. Timberwolves pick

Suns -3.5 vs. Timberwolves (BetMGM)