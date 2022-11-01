Nets vs. Bulls prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 1 best bets from proven model

The Chicago Bulls visit the Brooklyn Nets for an Eastern Conference Matchup on Tuesday. The Bulls aim to stop a two-game losing skid after defeats at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets are facing a back-to-back after a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Zach LaVine (knee), Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic), and Coby White (quad) are listed as questionable for the Bulls, with Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Lonzo Ball (knee) ruled out. Seth Curry (ankle) and Ben Simmons (knee) are considered day-to-day for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 1-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

Nets vs. Bulls spread: Nets -1

Nets vs. Bulls over/under: 230.5 points

Nets vs. Bulls money line: Nets -130, Bulls +110

CHI: The Bulls are 20-25-2 against the spread in the last 47 road games

BKN: The Nets are 4-10-1 against the spread in the last 15 games with no rest

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago’s offense is in a friendly position in this matchup. The Nets began the week with the worst defensive efficiency and worst defensive rebound rate in the NBA, and Brooklyn ranks in the bottom tier of the league in 3-point defense and free throw prevention. Chicago is in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation (27.7 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (84.5%), with above-average 3-point shooting at 36.3% for the season. DeMar DeRozan leads the way with 25.9 points per game on 53% shooting, and he put up 27.9 points per contest in 2021-22.

On defense, the Bulls are leading the NBA in turnover creation, forcing 17.9 giveaways per game, and Chicago is in the top five of the league in free throw prevention (20.9 attempts per game) and steals (9.3 per game). The Bulls are also above-average in defensive rebound rate (73.5%) and 2-point shooting allowed (50.8%), with that recipe leading to only 1.11 points allowed per possession.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is facing a back-to-back situation, but there are positive factors in place. The Nets do not have to travel between games, and Brooklyn has the best player on the floor in Kevin Durant. He is averaging more than 30 points per game and shooting more than 50% from the field this season, and Durant generated 29.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the full 2021-22 season.

Brooklyn is a top-eight team in the NBA in 2-point shooting this season, and the Nets are in the top five of the league in free throw creation, generating more than 27 attempts per game. Brooklyn also takes care of the ball at an elite level, committing only 13 turnovers per game, and Chicago has allowed 47.8% field goal shooting and 43.2% 3-point shooting to opponents this season. The Bulls are also yielding 28.7 assists per game, one of the worst defensive marks in the NBA so far in 2022-23.

