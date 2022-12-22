Nets Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Warriors

On Wednesday evening, two of the most notable teams in the NBA (the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets) are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the Nets have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, Alondes Williams, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe.

