Nets see Kevin Durant playing arguably the best basketball of his tenure in Brooklyn

After Kevin Durant scored a game-high 43 points — 26 of which came in the third quarter, following a 17-point Halftime deficit — on 14-of-22 shooting and the Nets won 124-121 at the Detroit Pistons, Jacque Vaughn entertained the question from a reporter.

Is this the best the Nets have seen Durant since he returned in December 2020 from his devastating Achilles injury?

“The teams throw everything at him,” Vaughn said after Durant, alongside Kyrie Irving‘s 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting, willed Brooklyn (19-12) past Detroit (8-24) for the Nets’ sixth win in a row and 10th over 11 games. “So that piece of it, I think it warrants that conversation (of if this is the best the Nets have seen him) just because — at the end of the night, we talked about a little bit the other day, you look at the stat sheet and it’s an extremely efficient night.

“And so, that’s an Incredible task to do when the defense is geared towards you every single night. I love that he’s doing it in multiple ways — whether it’s passing the basketball, whether it’s on the post, mid post, at the elbow , 3 ball, you just see it in a variety of ways. … His game is getting better still, which is pretty difficult to say but some truth behind it.”

Durant understood the point, but he stopped himself short.

“I just think, mentally, I understand the game a little bit more,” said Durant, who is averaging 30.4 points on 56.5% shooting in 36.7 minutes per game through 30 starts. “I’m not too surprised by anything that’s thrown at me. Yeah, so I could say I’m on a different level mentality-wise than I was as a Younger player a few years ago, but I feel like I had some great stretches of basketball before.

“But this is pretty solid. I’m having fun. I’m knocking down some shots right now. So … I try not to compare, but I feel, mentally, I’m getting better and I’m starting to understand the game on a different level than I did before.”

During the Nets’ winning streak, Durant is up to 32.8 points on 62.2% shooting and a 46.2% clip from long range while adding 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.9 minutes per contest.

The scoring is one aspect, but those around Durant see the big picture.

“I’ll tell you I definitely don’t take it for granted,” Irving said. “I don’t take his Talent and his amount of hard work that he puts into not only his craft but his life, how he treats himself — I don’t take it for granted. We’ve got to enjoy the time that he’s here not just as a teammate but the whole entire world watching. And he’s impacted the world of sport completely, but when he’s doing performances like this on a consistent basis, you can’t take it for granted. You just continue to feed him good energy and just want to see him continue to be consistent with that.

“So he puts a lot of hard work in, a lot of pressure on himself at times and he wants to be the best — and when I’m alongside him, I want to be the best, too. So we continue to push each other in ways that go way beyond the court, but when we’re on the court and we’re playing well, it looks good. So we just want to keep it up.”