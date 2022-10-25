Nets leading NBA in Shameful metric

In addition to leading the league in drama per-36, the Brooklyn Nets can also lay claim to another dishonorable distinction.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Nets rank dead last in the NBA this season when it comes to ticket sales. The report adds that Brooklyn has driven away many fans by raising prices on some seats by over 50 percent. As a result, the Nets have only sold about 5,500 season tickets in the 17,732-seat Barclays Center, an over 30 percent decrease in demand from last season.

On the other hand, Lewis notes that the Nets, since they charge more than smaller-market teams, still rank in the middle of the pack in overall ticket revenue this year. You can read Lewis’ full report on the situation here.

The Nets, who were a play-in team last season and ultimately got swept out of the first round, have started the year 1-1. At $187.6 million in Payroll this season, Brooklyn Ranks third in the NBA (behind only Golden State and the LA Clippers).

We already heard last year that the Nets were losing a whole lot of money. While their overall ticket revenue this year is still decent, those total ticket sales are pretty darn lousy, especially for a team with Championship hopes.