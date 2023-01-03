Nets’ Kyrie Irving Thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has a knack for stunning the basketball world with some of his sweet handles that either lead to an easy bucket or an assist but on Monday he did something no one saw coming – a putback one-handed slam.

The play happened in the second quarter with about 9 minutes left against the San Antonio Spurs. Yuta Watanabe missed a jumper at the free-throw line and Irving came streaking into the lane unchecked and dunked the ball with authority.

Nic Claxton and the rest of the Nets’ reserves exploded off the bench as the superstar point guard started as his teammates.

The basketball world was just as shocked as the rest of the Nets players.

Brooklyn won the game 139-103 for their 12th in a row. Irving finished the game with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Irving and the Nets entered the game Monday with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference despite a rocky start that began with the firing of Steve Nash and Jacque Vaughn being named his replacement. Irving was then suspended for tweeting a link to a movie that spread antisemitic disinformation.

In 26 games, Irving has averaged 26.2 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Brooklyn has navigated the controversial waters to put together a 24-12 record before 2022 ended.

The Spurs entered the game with a 12-24 record.