Nets Kyrie Irving Predicted To Win 2023 NBA MVP Award

Getty Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to prove coming into the 2022-23 season. After coming into last season as the prohibitive favorites to win the NBA Finals, the Nets barely made the Playoffs as they had to compete in the play-in tournament to qualify. And when they did make it to the postseason things unraveled as the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics made quick work of the Nets, eliminating them in four games.

After an equally tumultuous offseason, the Nets will be under pressure to deliver. Entering the year with a fully healthy roster, the Nets are running out of time and excuses as their fans are eager to celebrate their franchise’s first championship.

For that to happen they will need big showings from their star trio of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving. ESPN Analyst Stephen A smith believes that Kyrie will win this season’s MVP award.

“I got Kyrie Irving as one of my top league MVP candidates. I think Kyrie Irving’s [going to] put on a show this year,” Smith said during a recent taping of ESPN First Take. “Everybody better brace themselves. Because the brother is playing for a new contract. It matters. 200 million-plus dollars matters.”

Play

Stephen A.’s Nets expectations: ‘Brooklyn should be the team that comes outta the East’ | First Take Stephen A.’s Nets expectations: ‘Brooklyn should be the team that comes outta the East’ | First Take On First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Keyshawn Johnson discuss Steph Curry’s comments about how the Golden State Warriors internally discussed trading for Kevin Durant. #ESPN #FirstTake #NFL ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn… 2022-09-13T15:17:06Z

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Stephen A: New Contract Motivating Factor for Kyrie

The Nets entered the 2021-22 NBA season as the favorites to win the NBA title. They were coming back fully loaded with Durant, Irving, and James Harden looking for revenge after a bitter Game 7 loss at home in the second round of the playoffs. But everything changed after Kyrie refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They only played 29 games, which unquestionably contributed to them coming into the Playoffs as a lower seed and thus suffering an early elimination.

Even beyond last season, Irving has not been reliable in terms of his availability. In his three seasons with the Nets he has yet to play a full season. Overall, Irving has not played a full season since he entered the league in 2011 and has not eclipsed the 60-game mark since the 2017-18 season during his first year with the Celtics.

Irving, despite his talent, will have to prove his worth around the league in a contract year. It is another reason Smith believes he will be a top MVP candidate.

“I believe that that’s what he’s going to have to do to get the money. In the process of balling’, he’s got to convince folks that he’s going to show up to work, which I believe he will,” Smith added.

“The past is the past. I’m looking forward. I’ve got Kyrie Irving as a league MVP candidate.”

Kyrie Irving Looking To Reach Career Milestone

Beyond the media putting heavy expectations on Irving’s shoulders, the Nets star is setting lofty expectations for himself.

Irving is looking to improve on a 2022 season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, the Nets guard is aiming to win the first league MVP award of his career.

“Nets PG Kyrie Irving has been in the gym, focusing on weight training and core fitness this off-season,” Robinson said.

“Those close to the PG tell [Bally Sports] Irving’s focused on having an MVP caliber season literally. “He’s more than just a dribbling sensation.”

Kyrie has a lot to prove in this contract year. All eyes will be on the Nets star to see if he rises to the occasion.