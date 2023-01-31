Nets’ Kyrie Irving On Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘Congratulate Him, Celebrate Him As Much As Possible’

Kyrie Irving is one of only a few NBA superstars who have reached the league’s Ultimate pinnacle with LeBron James. The two stars won an NBA Championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and were teammates for three seasons.

The Brooklyn Nets guard got a first-hand look at how the Los Angeles Lakers forward prepared for each game, how he handled himself both on and off the hardwood, and the work he’s put in to get himself tossed into the Greatest of all-time conversation.

Despite not having the opportunity to face each other on the Hardwood at Barclays Center on Monday night, Irving praised his former superstar teammate postgame.

