Nets’ Kyrie Irving On Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘Congratulate Him, Celebrate Him As Much As Possible’

Kyrie Irving is one of only a few NBA superstars who have reached the league’s Ultimate pinnacle with LeBron James. The two stars won an NBA Championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and were teammates for three seasons.

The Brooklyn Nets guard got a first-hand look at how the Los Angeles Lakers forward prepared for each game, how he handled himself both on and off the hardwood, and the work he’s put in to get himself tossed into the Greatest of all-time conversation.

Despite not having the opportunity to face each other on the Hardwood at Barclays Center on Monday night, Irving praised his former superstar teammate postgame.

“I’ve been quoted as saying, ‘it’s hard to be LeBron James or any superstar in any entertainment, sport; Athletic or business industry.’ All eyes are on you, but he’s handled it extremely well,” Irving said. “We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38 years old and he’s still dominating.”

During his postgame media availability, the Nets guard took his opportunity to appreciate the greatness of James, who is currently 117 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history. To Irving, he’s not surprised James is on the verge of breaking what was famously known as an Unbreakable NBA record for multiple decades.

“I don’t think we should be surprised. We should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible,” Irving stated. “Continue to enjoy the shows he’ll put on because it’s not going to be for too much longer. Whenever he decides to play. I’m enjoying the show and I wish we could’ve gotten the chance to play against one another. Who knows what could happen down the line?”

Brooklyn (31-19) and Los Angeles (23-28) have concluded their regular season series. The two teams split the season series for the fourth-straight season.