Nets’ Jacque Vaughn named NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the month for December

Brooklyn Nets head Coach Jacque Vaughn has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the month for December, the NBA announced on Tuesday. This is the first time that Vaughn has won the award in his career.

In December, the Nets had the best record in the league at 12-1 and experienced their winningest month in franchise history. In the month, Brooklyn led the league in points per game (119.7) and was second in net rating (8.3). An interesting Nugget about the Nets is that they were 7-1 in games that came down to “clutch” time (minutes when the scoring margin is within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining in a game).

Brooklyn is currently on a 12-game winning streak, which is the longest streak that a team has had this season. Since Vaughn has taken over as the team’s head Coach on Nov. 1, the Nets have an NBA-best 23-7 record and were one of two teams in the league (the other team being the Boston Celtics) to be in the top five in offense and defense.

Brooklyn’s next game is Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls.

