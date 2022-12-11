Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe says ‘we’re all NBA players’ in win over Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets were projected to lose this game against the Indiana Pacers by a sizable margin after multiple people reported that the Nets were resting eight players, including the entire starting lineup. When it was known that the Pacers were not resting any of their lineups, this game was an automatic loss in most people’s eyes.

Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe didn’t believe that for a second. The former North Carolina Tar Heel believed that he and his teammates could not only make this competitive, but win the game as well.

In the 136-133 upset win over the Pacers on Saturday, Sharpe did his part by posting 20 points and 12 rebounds in the winning effort. They spoke postgame about how the reserves are still NBA players at the end of the day and that nothing should be taken for granted:

“Personally, I feel like, if you’re in the NBA, you’re in the NBA for a reason. We’re all NBA players. We all play basketball. Just because we’re young, guys tend to look down on us. Just because we don’t play on the court a lot of times, guys look down on us. But, we did this last year too. When everybody went out with COVID, and it was just us and KD (Kevin Durant), we young guys stepped up again and we did the same thing tonight. Our young group is special.”

Brooklyn’s next game is Monday at the Washington Wizards.