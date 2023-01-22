Nets And Warriors Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant and Dru Smith, while TJ Warren is probable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman, while Anthony Lamb has been upgraded to available.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button