Nets And Warriors Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant and Dru Smith, while TJ Warren is probable.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman, while Anthony Lamb has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The two teams faced off last month, and the Nets won 143-113 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York (the Warriors were without a lot of their key players for that game).

Right now, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an outstanding 15-10 in 25 games on the road.

As for the Warriors, they are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 46 games, they are 23-23, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors have been tough to beat, going 17-5 in 22 games hosted at the Chase Center.

Both teams got off to slow starts to the season but have been playing well over the last month.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons, while the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics (who the Warriors beat in the NBA Finals).